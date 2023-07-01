Indians Who Might Be Playing Last ODI World Cup In 2023
01 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
At 36 years, India captain Rohit Sharma might be playing his last ODI World Cup in 2023 that starts on October 5 at home.
If selected, the 2023 ODI World Cup might be 36-year-old Ravichandran Ashwin's last. The off-spinner is no more a priority in the Indian ODI side with several young spinners coming in.
Although age is on Mohammed Shami's side, the Indian speedster might not be around when the 2027 ODI World Cup comes considering the amount of cricket he will is expected to play in the next few years.
With Shubman Gill rising up his stature as an opener, Shikhar Dhawan's place in the Indian white-ball teams is slowly fading away. The 2023 ODI World Cup could be his last if selected.
The ODI World Cup 2023 will be starting on October 5 with England taking on New Zealand. India begin campaign against Australia three days later.
Although India has hosted World Cup matches before, this is the first time the country is independently hosting the mega event.
India's last ODI World Cup triumph came in 2011 when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.
