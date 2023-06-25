Captain Kapil Dev had scored 303 runs and scalped 13 wickets in the 1983 World Cup.
Mohinder Amarnath had scored 237 runs and scalped 8 wickets in the 1983 World Cup.
Madan Lal also comes in the tally as the bowler picked up 17 wickets.
Roger Binny was the leading wicket-taker for India scalping 18 wickets.
Kris Srikkanth had scored 156 runs in the 1983 World Cup.
Sandeep Patil also comes in the tally of top performers as the batter scored 206 runs.
Yashpal Sharma scored 240 runs in the tournament.
Balwinder Sandhu also picked up eight wickets in the 1983 World Cup.
