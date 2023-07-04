India's Cricket Jerseys Over The Years | Check Pics
The Indian cricket team has one of the biggest fan bases in the world of sports.
The Indian cricket team’s merchandise generates massive revenue every year, and some of the biggest companies aim to secure the merchandise rights for the Men in Blue.
There have been some classic jerseys in Indian cricket history. Let's take a look at India's unique Indian jerseys over the years.
The Indian cricket team sported an Orange kit in 2019 World Cup in England.
India's then kit sponsor Nike unveiled an innovative T20I jersey just before the 2012 T20 World Cup. However, Indian players never wore the threads during the ICC event.
The Indian team sported this jersey in the year 2022.
India’s yellow kit back in 1998.
