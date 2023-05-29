India's First Practice Session Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final
Star India cricketer Virat Kohli sweating out in the nets.
Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the World.
Cheteshwar Pujara also joined the Indian squad for the practice session.
Jaidev Unadkat was also spotted bowling in the nets.
Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav were also sweating out ahead of WTC Final.
This is the second time Virat Kohli is playing WTC Final 2023
