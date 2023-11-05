India's Five Famous Wins Under Virat Kohli's Captaincy
1. India beat England by 151 runs at Lord's (2nd Test) - 2021
2. India beat South Africa by 63 runs at Johannesburg (3rd Test) - 2018
3. India beat Australia by 31 runs at Adelaide (1st Test) - 2018
4. India beat South Africa by 135 runs at Centurion (2nd Test) - 2018
5. India beat New Zealand in a Super Over at Hamilton (3rd T20I) - 2020
Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the best batter in the world right now and is also known as the 'King of Cricket'.
Virat Kohli is just one Ton away to equalize the record with Sachin Tendulkar of Most ODI Hundreds.
