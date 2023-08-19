India's Highest Run Getters In Last 5 Asia Cups

19 Aug, 2023

Sunny Daud

Asia Cup 2023 will kickstart from August 30.

India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

Sri Lanka is the defending champions of Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in Asia Cup 2012 scoring 357 runs.

IN 2014's Asia Cup opener Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter scoring 192 runs.

Virat Kohli was India's highest run-getter in 2016's Asia Cup as he scored 153 runs.

In 2018's Asia Cup, Shikhar Dhawan was India's highest run-getter scoring 342 runs.

In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Virat Kohli was India's highest run-getter as he scored 276 runs.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: MS Dhoni's Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni: All You Need To Know

 Find Out More