India's Highest Run Getters In Last 5 Asia Cups
Asia Cup 2023 will kickstart from August 30.
India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.
Sri Lanka is the defending champions of Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in Asia Cup 2012 scoring 357 runs.
IN 2014's Asia Cup opener Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter scoring 192 runs.
Virat Kohli was India's highest run-getter in 2016's Asia Cup as he scored 153 runs.
In 2018's Asia Cup, Shikhar Dhawan was India's highest run-getter scoring 342 runs.
In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Virat Kohli was India's highest run-getter as he scored 276 runs.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni's Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni: All You Need To Know