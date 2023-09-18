In World Cup 2015, India lost the semi-final against New Zealand.
India lost the finale in T20 World Cup 2014.
In 2016's T20 World Cup India lost in semi-final.
India won the Asia Cup 2016 it was a T20I format tournament.
India lost the final of champions trophy in 2017.
India won the Asia Cup in 2018.
India lost the 2019 World Cup in semi-final by 10 wickets.
In T20 World Cup 2021 India was out in group stages.
IN Asia Cup 2022 India was out in Super 4s.
In T20 World Cup 2022 India lost in semi-final.
India won the final of Asia Cup 2023 beating Sri Lanka in a low scoring thriller
