India's Taekwondo Star Afreen Hyder Will Make Your Eyes Roll
'I just want to hear my national anthem at the podium of the Olympics or a World Championships': Afreen Hyder
Afreen Hyder is making head turns in the combat sports game and is setting a big example to all the girls of India.
Afreen Hyder is an All India Rank 1 holder and have also proved herself as among the Top 100 female Taekwondo athletes in the world.
Hyder started her Taekwondo journey in 2007.
She has missed many school and national games due to the political lockdowns in Kashmir.
Master Syed Hassan Razey a former world champion and an inspiration for Afreen Hyder.
Afreen Hyder's training schedule is around 7-8 hours a day.
We have two Federations and there is this dirty politics where we athletes have to suffer: Afreen Hyder On Taekwondo future.
Afreen Hyder is looking forward for the Olympic qualifications this year.
