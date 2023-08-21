Inside Virat Kohli's New Alibaug Home - IN PICS
21 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's latest addition is a luxurious property in Alibaug.
The star couple bought two plots in Alibaug which is estimated at Rs 20 crores.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Alibaug property is reportedly being designed by interior designer Sussanne Khan, who is working on the project as a creative director.
The Alibaug property will be having a big dining space, something with both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma like.
The luxurious property will be having soothing colour palettes which has been designed by Avaswellness.
The luxurious home will be surrounded by greeneries both on the outside and inside. It will also have a wellness spa and a community at large.
Virat Kohli is also the brand ambassador of Avaswellness who is making the Indian cricketer's dream home.
