Inspirational Leadership Quotes By MS Dhoni
06 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.
You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country.
If you don't really have a dream, you can't really push yourself. You don't realy know what the target is.
For me it is important to build good partnerships rather than score centuries.Once you have those partnerships, you will get centuries.
I don't regret anything in life. What does not kill you makes you stronger.
Till the full stop doesn't come, the sentence does not complete.
Face the failure untill the failure fails to face you.
A loss makes you humble. It tests other batters and bowlers. Also if you keep winning, you don't know what area you need to work on.
I live in present with an eye on the future.
