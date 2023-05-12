In 1848, an all-Parsi cricket team was formed in Mumbai named 'Oriental Cricket Club'. It was the the first cricket team of India.
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi is the only cricketer to play for India and England. In 1932, Pataudi played for England against Australia and made his India debut in 1946.
India played it's first-ever Test match against England at Lord’s on June 25, 1932.
Kapil Dev led India’s to their first-ever World Cup victory in 1983 at Lords against West Indies.
India have won the ODI Cricket World Cup twice under Kapil Dev (1983) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2011).
Sachin Tendulkar holds most of the records in Indian cricket than any other player.
India is regarded as a the land of spinners as the country has produced innumerable top-class slow bowlers.
India have a very rich cricketing rivalry with neighbouurs Pakistan.
The Indian Premier League is the richest cricket league in the world and it has produced many young talents for India as well as other countries.
For the first time, India will be hosting an entire cricket World Cup. Previously, India has partially hosted World Cups in 1987, 1996, and 2011.
