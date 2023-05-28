There are most (1105) sixes smashed in IPL 2023
RCB captain Faf du Plessis slammed 36 sixes in fourteen innings the most by any batter in IPL.
Virat Kohli has made a record of the most hundreds (12) in the IPL.
This is the first time that Indian Premier League witnessed 11 centuries.
Mohammed Shami picked up 28 wickets and the pacer is currently the highest wicket-taker.
In IPL 2023 there are seven batters who scored 500-plus runs.
IPL 2023 records most 200 plus total.
