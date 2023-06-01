IPL 2023: 5 Players Who Got Rs 10 Crore And Played Less Than 10 Games
01 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
IPL 2023 was one of the most memorable editions of the Indian Premier League, with the final beig played for three days - first time in history.
Avesh Khan (LSG) | Rs 10 Crores | Matches: 9
Ben Stokes (CSK) | Price: Rs 16.25 Crore | Matches: 2
Liam Livingstone (PBKS) | Rs 11.50 Crores | Matches: 9
Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) | Rs 10.75 Crores | Matches: 8
Lockie Ferguson (KKR) | Rs 10 Crores | Matches: 3
Chennai Super Kings emerged IPL 2023 champions after beating Gujarat Titans in the final.
