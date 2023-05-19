MS Dhoni's Diet Plan | PICS
19 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Dhoni consumes porridge, fresh fruits and nuts and a glass of milk for breakfast.
For Lunch, he prefers roti with dal or chicken, mixed vegetables, rice and a bowl of curd.
For evening snacking, he either enjoys a protein shake or a glass of fresh juice.
For dinner, he loves to have roti with a chicken or a vegetable dish along with a bowl of salad.
Dhoni is head over heels for parathas and butter chicken.
In the ongoing IPL 2023, Dhoni scored 98 runs in 13 matches with an average of 49.
