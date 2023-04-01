Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 50 off 32 deliveries as Punjab finish on 191.
01 Apr, 2023
Shikhar Dhawan was the second highest scorer for Punjab. He made 40 off 29 balls.
01 Apr, 2023
Flood Light issues at PCA stadium delayed the restart by 15 minutes.
01 Apr, 2023
Venkatesh Iyer scored 34 off 28 deliveries.
01 Apr, 2023
Andre Russell scored 35 off 19 deliveries.
01 Apr, 2023
Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler of the match. He finished with figures 3-19-3 as Punjab won by 7 runs (DLS Method).
01 Apr, 2023
