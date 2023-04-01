Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 50 off 32 deliveries as Punjab finish on 191.

01 Apr, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was the second highest scorer for Punjab. He made 40 off 29 balls.

01 Apr, 2023

Flood Light Delay

Flood Light issues at PCA stadium delayed the restart by 15 minutes.

01 Apr, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer scored 34 off 28 deliveries.

01 Apr, 2023

Andre Russell

Andre Russell scored 35 off 19 deliveries.

01 Apr, 2023

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler of the match. He finished with figures 3-19-3 as Punjab won by 7 runs (DLS Method).

01 Apr, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: GK Series: Facts About 7 Wonders of the World

 Find Out More