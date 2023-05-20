IPL 2023, Match 66: PBKS vs RR | PICS
19 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Sam Curran scored an unbeaten 31-ball 49 for Punjab.
Jitesh Sharma scored 28-ball 44 for PBKS in the first innings of play.
Shahrukh Khan added valuable runs (41 off 23) towards the end to take Punjab's score to 187/5.
Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers for RR as he finished with figures 4-40-3.
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued with his good form and scored 50 off 36 deliveries.
Devdutt Padikkal added valuable 51 runs off 30 balls in the run-chase.
The West Indian Shimron Hetmyer played a crucial knock of 46 in 28 deliveries.
Padikkal was adjudged as Player of the Match for his match winning fifty as RR Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets {RR: 189/6 (19.4)}
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Friendly Animals in The World