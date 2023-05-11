IPL is a great platform for uncapped players to showcase their skills.
Uncapped Players Who Are Likely To Make India Debut Soon
RR's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is in lethal form as the batter slammed 477 runs in 11 matches
All eyes are on KKR's finisher Rinku Singh as the batter is a game-changer. He would likely to debut for India soon.
MI's Tilak Verma is also in lethal form as he smashed 274 runs in just 9 matches.
Jitesh Sharma is also in the list to debut for India as an uncapped batter 260 runs in 11 matches.
PBKS's wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh will be in the list as India is currently looking for a promising wicketkeeper batter.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Plants That Keep Insects Away From Your Home