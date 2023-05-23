Who Will Win IPL 2023 Orange Cap? Top Contenders
23 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
CSK opener Devon Conway has scored 585 so far with and has a chance to reach 700-mark if CSK play till the final.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is currently the Orange Cap holder with 730 runs. With RCB knocked out, Shubman Gill and Devon Conway are the major threats for Du Plessis.
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 504 runs in 14 matches so far. In case CSK play the final, Ruturaj has got two more matches and is expected to accumulate 150 runs more.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill (680 runs) is mostly likely to surpass Faf du Plessis for IPL 2023 Orange Cap. Gill needs 50 more runs for the Orange Cap.
With the way Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav (511) is playing, he is surely a contender for the Orange cap and needs to score 200-plus to get a hand to it provided MI play the final.
Orange Cap is an award given to the batter with most runs in a single IPL season.
David Warner has won the Orange Cap thrice (most by any player) in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
