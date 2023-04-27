DC captain David Warner is first on the list with 68 dot balls played till now.
LSG player Kyle Mayers is second as he played 53 dot balls.
MI captain Rohit Sharma has played 50 dot balls till now.
CSK batter Devon Conway is fourth as he played 47 dot balls.
MI opener Ishan Kishan also played 47 dot balls in the powerplay. He is placed fifth.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis has played 46 dot balls in the powerplay.
LSG captain KL Rahul is seventh on this list as he played 45 dot balls.
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is last on this list as he played 44 dot balls.
