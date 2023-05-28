IPL 2023 Prize Money: How Much CSK, GT Take Home
28 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Gujarat Titans will play Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Based on reports, the winner of the IPL 2023 will take home Rs 20 crores, while the runners-up will be awarded a Rs 13 crores.
The third and fourth teams -- Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants -- will receive Rs 7 crores Rs 6.5 crores respectively.
Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill will recieve Rs 12 lakhs for winning the Orange Cap for most runs while either Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan or Mohit Sharma will get Rs 12 lakhs for Purple Cap.
The IPL 2023 Emerging Player of the Season will take home Rs 20 lakhs, while the 'most valuable player of the season' will be awarded Rs 12 Lakhs.
Other individual awards like Power Player of the season, Game Changer of the season and Super Striker of the season - come with a cash prize between Rs 12-15 lakhs.
The total prize purse for IPL 2023 is expected to be around Rs 46.5 crores.
