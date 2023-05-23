IPL 2023 Purple Cap - Top Contenders
23 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
On a comeback trail, Mohit Sharma has played a pivotal role Gujarat Titans road to IPL 2023 playoffs. He has taken 17 wickets so far and is a contender for Purple Cap.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been phenomenal this year with 24 wickets with a best of 4/30. He is so far the only one to take a hattrick in IPL 2023.
Rashid Khan's teammate Mohammed Shami has also taken 24 wickets and tops the list so far with a better economy rate. If all goes well, Purple Cap might go into Gujarat Titans' cabinet.
Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla has taken 20 wickets so far and gave the five-time champions breakthroughs in powerplays consistently.
Ravindra Jadeja has taken 17 wickets so far and will be a key player during the playoffs for CSK as they will play the Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans at home.
CSK pacer Tusar Deshpande has taken 20 wickets and been quite effective for MS Dhoni's team. Sunil Gavaskar earlier praised him for his death bowling.
Purple Cap is given to the bowler with most number of wickets taken in a single IPL season.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL 2023 Orange Cap - Top Contenders