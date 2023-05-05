Sanju Samson, the skipper always thrives to lead from the front.
05 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Devdutt Padikkal will be Rajasthan's one of the key top order batters.
Ravi Ashwin, an IPL legend, he is always expected to spin a web.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is in red-hot form and will be looking to carry forward the momentum.
Dhurv Jurel has been a proven finisher for Rajasthan. His role remains the same like every match.
Gujarat's key spinner Rashid Khan will make the Rajasthan batters fight for every ball.
Shankar's new found form is proving to be a menace to opposition bowlers.
Captain Hardik Pandya is always a big force in the IPL, both with the ball and bat.
Shubman Gill, one of the best batters in the IPL, will surely be looking to shine again.
Mohammad Shami is in red-hot form and his swing is there to trouble Rajasthan.
