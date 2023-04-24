David Warner is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing season.
24 Apr, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 6 wickets in 6 matches so far for Delhi.
Axar Patel has always been useful for Delhi, both with the bat and ball
Mitchell Marsh is an asset all-rounder for Delhi.
Andrich Nortje's has always been a death-over specialist bowler.
Harry Brook will be once again key for SRH at the top order.
Aiden Markram, the captain is always a handy batter.
Experience and swing from Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be playing a key role.
South African Marco Jansen's spell will come in handy.
Umran Malik will be banking on his raw pace as usual.
