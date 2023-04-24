David Warner is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing season.

24 Apr, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 6 wickets in 6 matches so far for Delhi.

Axar Patel has always been useful for Delhi, both with the bat and ball

Mitchell Marsh is an asset all-rounder for Delhi.

Andrich Nortje's has always been a death-over specialist bowler.

Harry Brook will be once again key for SRH at the top order.

Aiden Markram, the captain is always a handy batter.

Experience and swing from Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be playing a key role.

South African Marco Jansen's spell will come in handy.

Umran Malik will be banking on his raw pace as usual.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Scooty In India Under Rs 1.6 Lakh

 Find Out More