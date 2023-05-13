Natrajan vs Ayush Badoni will be the battle to watch out for, as Natrajan is the best death bowler of SRH and Badoni is the explosive finisher of LSG.
The captain's battle, Krunal Pandya vs Aiden Makram, will be a mighty clash, as Krunal rattled Makram's stump twice till now.
LSG's, Ravi Bishnoi can be the ace trump card for his team as the bowler has taken 12 wickets so far with an average of 7.61 in IPL 2023.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Kyle Mayers will be a top-notch rivalry to watch out for, as both players are in red-hot form for their respective teams.
LSG Quinton de Kock has scored 49 runs off 52 balls without losing his wicket against SRH star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
SRH star finisher Abdul Samad will play a key role in giving the finishing touch to SRH's innings, as he was the main hero in SRH's previous match against RR.
SRH top bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar can set the stage light up against LSG as he can play a vital role in the powerplay for his team.
