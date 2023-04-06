Most Runs in IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the record for most runs in IPL 2023 so far as the CSK opener scored 149 runs in 2 matches.

06 Apr, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

IPL 2023 Best Bowling Average

Moeen Ali leads the charts of best bowling average in IPL 2023. Ali has an average of 6.50.

06 Apr, 2023

Most Wickets In IPL 2023

LSG bowler Mark Wood holds the record of most dismissals in IPL 2023 as he picked up eight wickets in 2 matches.

06 Apr, 2023

Most Sixes In IPL 2023

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad also holds a record for most sixes in IPL 2023 as he smashed 13 maximums in 2 matches.

06 Apr, 2023

Cheapest Economy Rate In IPL 2023

RCB bowler Mohammed Siraj leads the chart of cheapest economy rate in IPL 2023 as the pacer has an impressive economy of 5.25.

06 Apr, 2023

Highest Batting Average

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the highest batting average in IPL 2023 as he scored 126 runs in 2 matches.

06 Apr, 2023

