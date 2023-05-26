IPL: The Best Bowling Figures By An Uncapped Indian Player
MI's paceman Akash Madhwal delivered a match-winning performance of 5/5 against LSG in the IPL 2023 eliminator match.
Ex-Punjab Kings player Ankit Rajpoot dismissed five Sunrisers Hyderabad batters, conceding only 14 runs in the IPL 2018.
KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy snatched five wickets for just 20 runs against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi.
SRH's speedster Umran Malik had an astounding performance of 5/25 against the defending champion Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 in Mumbai.
RCB's medium-fast pacer Harshal Patel, who won the purple cap in the 2021 IPL, dismissed five batters for 27 runs in the 2021 IPL in Chennai.
