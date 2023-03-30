Shubman Gill is another young talent who is having tremendous white-ball run recently. The India opener would be looking to continue his momentum.
Expectations will be high on England's T20 World Cup-winning skipper after he finished with 863 runs including four hundreds in IPL 2022.
Although, SKY didn't had the ODI like he would have wanted, his form in the shortest format is electrifying from the start of 2022. SKY is also world's top-ranked T20I batter.
All eyes will be on Ben Stokes as sets to start a new journey in Chennai Super Kings colours in IPL 2023. The hard-hitting all-rounder had missed IPL 2022.
Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in the last six to seven months and looks all set to take IPL 2023 by storm with his electric batting.
