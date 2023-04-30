Virat Kohli was seen trying a range of cricket shots during the practice session.
Glenn Maxwell has been in good touch in IPL 2023 and scored 3 fifties for RCB so far in the lead.
Dinesh Karthik who was expected to finish game for RCB has lived up the billing.
Karn Sharma takes a diving catch during RCB's training session in Lucknow.
Captain Faf du Plessis is currently injured and unable to lead but the batter's form helped RCB in almost every game so far.
Virat Kohli warms up during RCB's training session in Lucknow.
This photo itself says how confident Mohammed Siraj is.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: What Made Virat Kohli Take Cricket As Profession | Check Details