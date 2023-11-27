Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
Shubman Gill made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Apr 14, 2018
Shubman Gill was born on Sep 08, 1999 at Firozpur, Punjab
Shubman Gill Holds the record of 48th Highest partnership (111 runs) for the third wicket
SHubman Gill is the 23rd batter in the tally of most runs from fours and sixes in an innings he slammed 90 boundaries.
GT Opener Gill slammed a brilliant century in the qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.
Gill was the highest run-getter in IPL 2023.
Shubman Gill is the only batter who crossed the 800-runs mark in IPL 2023
Shubman Gill made his International T20I debut against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Jan 03, 2023
Shubman Gill also holds the record of double century in ODI cricket.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Happy Birthday Mr. IPL: Lesser Known Facts About Suresh Raina