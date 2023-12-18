IPL 2024 Auction: Indian Players Who Will Likely To Become Crorepati In Dubai
333 players will go under the hammer in Dubai which includes 214 Indians and 119 overseas players. Of these 116 players are capped, 215 are uncapped, and two players are from Associate nations.
The fast-bowling all-rounder from Baroda was the player to watch out for ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Abhimanyu picked up 13 wickets in nine innings, often bowling with the new ball, Abhimanyu scored 123 runs in five innings.
Lukman Meriwala: The former Delhi Capitals pacer will be in the limelight because of his impressive performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's performance. He helped Baroda to reach the final scalping 14 wickets in 10 matches while conceding just 6.56 runs per over.
Bipin Saurabh will be the wise choice for any team who are looking for a wicketkeeper batter. Saurabh from Bihar has proved himself as the power-hitter. He smashed six every 10 balls and scored a boundary every four balls. In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Ravi Teja will be the wise pick for any franchise that will look for the speedster. He picked up 19 wickets in seven innings at an average of 10.10 and an economy below eight. His T20 personal best was 6/13. In the last two seasons of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy Ravi picked up 29 wickets.
Siddharth Kaul will be the player who could get the hefty amount because of his impressive performances in the domestic cricket. He is a key player for Punjab picked up 16 wickets in SMAT.
