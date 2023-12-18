Rachin Ravindra - All You Need To Know About New Zealand All-rounder
Rachin Ravindra had a terrific outing in the ODI World Cup 2023
He scored 578 runs in 10 matches with an average of 64.22
Rachin is one of top prospects in the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction
He has kept his base price 50 Lakh INR and can be the most expensive pick of the auction
Ravindra has an estimated net worth of $1 Million
Rachin is currently dating a fashion designer, Premila Morar
He is one of the star attraction in the upcoming auction and many teams will be bidding for him
