IPL 2024 Auction: List Of Uncapped Players Who Can Break The Bank
25 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sameer Rizvi made headlines in UPT20 League. Playing for Kanpur Superstars, Rizvi has scored an outstanding 122 runs off just 59 balls in the match against Meerut Mavericks.
A power-hitter by trait, Swastik Chikara was the leading run scorer in the UPT20 League. Chikara scored 456 runs in seven matches.
Railways batter Ashutosh Sharma became a sensation after breaking the 16-year-old record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in a first-class T20 game.
All-rounder Atit Arpit Sheth has been in brilliant form recently. He took 18 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has so far taken 101 wickets in 32 FC matches and scored 1000-plus runs.
The IPL 2024 Player's Auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.
The IPL provides a platform for all the local talents to showcase their skills in front of the world.
Rinku Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin are some of biggest success stories in IPL.
