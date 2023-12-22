IPL 2024: Biggest Blunder Of All Teams During Auction
22 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
SRH: The franchise has many overseas options and also picking Pat Cummins for 20.5 cr seems too excessive as his IPL performance is decent.
RR: They spent almost 90% of their money on their first two buys in Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey and after this have left many gaps in the squad.
DC: There is a lack of backup openers in case Prithvi Shaw fails to perform.
GT: The IPL 2022 champions could’ve gone for another Indian keeper as a backup to fit in Kane Williamson in the line-up.
CSK: The side needed a experienced Indian batter to fill shoes of Ambati Rayudu and instead going for Manish Pandey or Karun Nair they choosed uncapped star player Sameer Rizvi.
KKR: The franchise didn't bought any experienced Indian pacers and in the sqaud they don't have much Indian pacers who have good experience.
MI: The five-time champions missed an opportunity to buy a quality Indian or overseas finger spinner.
LSG: The lucknow-based franchise might experienced Indian pacers in the IPL 2024 as their bowling lineup is heavily dependent on Mark Wood and Mohsin Khan.
RCB: They did not opt to go for a specialist spinner to replace Wanindu Hasaranga.
PBKS: The franchise didn't by any proper finisher during the IPL 2024 auction since releasing Shahrukh Khan.
