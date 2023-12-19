IPL 2024: How Much KKR's Mitchell Starc Will Earn This Season

19 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Total Price - INR 24.75 Cr

Per match - INR 24.75/14 = INR 1.767 Cr

Per Over - INR 1.767/4 = INR 44.196 Lakh

Per ball - INR 44.196/6 = INR 7.366 Lakh

Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc is the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL tournament. In the IPL 2024 mini-auction he was sold to KKR for 24.75 cr.

Former RCB pacer has played 27 matches so far in the Indian Premier League till now.

The Australian left-arm pacer has taken 37 wickets so far with an an economy of 7.17 in the IPL so far.

