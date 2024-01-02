IPL 2024: KKR’s Probable Playing XI
02 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the batting with venkatesh Iyer, giving the team a left-right combination at the top.
Captain Shreyas Iyer, vice-captain Nitish Rana will bat at No.3 and 4 before Andre Russell comes in with his big-hitting abilities.
Rinku Singh has made the No.6 slot his own with his finishing skills. The India star has been performing at that slot consistently for KKR in the previous two seasons.
Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are the two specialist spinners for KKR in the playing XI.
IPL’s costliest buy Mitchell Starc will lead the KKR pace attack with Indian Chetan Sakariya and Vaibhav Arora by his side.
Kolkata Knight Riders added 10 new players to their ranks, including Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc for an IPL record fee of Rs 24.75 crore.
Kolkara Knight Riders are the two-time champions of IPL having won the title in 2012 and 2014.
