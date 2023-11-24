IPL 2024: List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Auction
24 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The IPL 2024 trade window closes on Sunday, November 26.
There has not been much activity during the ongoing trade window, with only a couple of deals going through.
The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Dubai.
Here is the full list of players who ARE traded by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.
Romario Shepherd: Was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Devdutt Padikkal: Was traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Avesh Khan: Went Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Interesting Facts About Rinku Singh with Cricket Records