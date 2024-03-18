IPL 2024: List Of Records Jasprit Bumrah Can Break
18 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Jasprit Bumrah needs 26 more wickets to surpass Lasith Malinga as Mumbai Indians’ highest wicket-taker in IPL. Malinga (170) is currently sitting on top while Bumrah is second on the list with 145 scalps.
Lasith Malinga (28) holds the record for most wickets for Mumbai Indians in a single IPL season. With the kind of form Bumrah is having, he can break Malinga’s record in IPL 2024.
Harbhajan Singh holds the record for most number of overs bowled for Mumbai Indians - 486.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (457.4) needs 29 more overs to surpass Harbhajan.
Jasprit Bumrah needs to bowl nine maiden overs in IPL 2024 to become Mumbai Indians bowler with most maidens in IPL. Currently, Bumrah is on level with Lasith Malinga – 8.
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the six players to take a five-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians. He needs one more fifer to become the first Mumbai Indians bowler to take more than one five-wicket hauls.
So far, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 145 wickets in 120 matches.
IPL 2024 will be special for pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the Mumbai Indians cricketer missed the previous season due to injury.