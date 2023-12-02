IPL 2024: Overseas Players To Be In Demand At Auction
02 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Travis Head will be one of the hottest properties at the IPL 2024 auction after his heroics in ODI World Cup 2023 final against India.
Mitchell Starc is returning to IPL auction for the first time since 2014. The Australian will be on demand in IPL 2024 auction, especially among teams lacking in the fast bowling department.
The 23-year-old South African quick impressed in ODI World Cup 2023 with his speed. He picked 20 wickets from just eight games.
The 24-year-old Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand was a revelation in the ODI World Cup 2023, finishing with 578 runs from 10 games, including three hundreds.
Daryl Mitchell was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023, finishing with 552 runs at a strike rate of 111.02, with two centuries, both against India.
The IPL 2024 player's auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.
IPL 2024 is expected to take place in March-April next year.
