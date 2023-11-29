IPL 2024: Pacers Likely To Be In Demand In Auction
29 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Mitchell Starc will be making an IPL return after eight long years. He took 16 wickets in the recently concluded ODI World Cup which Australia won.
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson did not fare well in IPL 2023 but should not be overlooked. He offers a good pace and picks up wickets consistently.
India pacer Harshal Patel was released by RCB after his performance dipped in 2023. But the right-arm speedster did well in the 2022 edition with a record 32 wickets.
Australian captain Pat Cummins will be one of the most sought-after bowlers following his show with KKR the last time. Besides his bowling, he is also handy with the bat.
Gerald Coetzee is another South African pacer that every team want to have in their team. He was South Africa's highest wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup 2023.
The IPL 2024 player's auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.
IPL 2024 is expected to take place in March-April next year.
