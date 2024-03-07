IPL 2024: Players Likely To Miss Initial Matches
07 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Although KL Rahul has started rehabilitation at the NCA, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper may miss the initial parts of IPL 2024.
Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the initial parts of IPL 2024. He has been out of action since December 30, 2022 after horrific car accident. Pant has recently started training indoors.
New Zealand’s Devon Conway is likely to miss the initial parts of IPL 2024 as the Chennai Super Kings batter underwent surgery in his fractured left thumb.
England and RCB pacer Reece Topley withdrew from PSL due to an injury and is unlikely to be match fit for initial parts of IPL 2024.
Gujarat Titans may miss pacer Mohammed Shami, recently underwent a Achilles Tendon surgery last month in London and is set to miss majority of IPL 2024.
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav suffered an ankle injury followed by a sports hernia which kept him on the sidelines until February.
Another Gujarat Titans star Rashid Khan is also doubtful for the initial parts of IPL 2024 due to injury. He also withdrew from ongoing Pakistan Super League.
