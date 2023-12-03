IPL 2024: Players Who Might Go Unsold In Auction
03 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rassie van der Dussen (Rs 2 Crore): Despite scoring a hundred and a fifty in the ODI World Cup 2023, the hard-hitting South Africa might go unsold in auction.
Umesh Yadav (Rs 2 Crore): Umesh Yadav last played a T20I game for India in 2022, against South Africa.
Angelo Mathews (Rs 2 Crore): The former Sri Lankan captain is 36 years old and that might be one of the reasons for him getting unsold in the auction.
Dasun Shanaka: The Sri Lankan captain got injured midway into the ODI World Cup 2023 and is unsure about when he will be fit to play competitive cricket.
Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 Crore): The Indian all-rounder has been out of India reckoning for a long time and age is also not on his side. Jadhav is 38 at present.
Steve Smith (Rs 2 Crore): Despite proving his mettle at the top level, Steve Smith has never been a top performer in IPL.
The IPL 2024 player's auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WWE: Wrestlers That Can Be Surprise Return In Royal Rumble 2024