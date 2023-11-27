Gujarat Titans have the purse of 38.15 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a purse of 34 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders have the remaining purse of 32.7 crore.
Chennai Super Kings have the remaining purse of 31.4 crore.
Punjab Kings have a remaining purse of 29.1 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have the remaining purse of 23.25 crore.
Delhi Capitals have a remaining purse of 28.95 crore.
Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of 17.75 crore.
Rajasthan Royals have the remaining purse of 14.5 crore.
Lucknow Super Giants have the remaining purse of 13.15 crore.
