Gujarat Titans have the purse of 38.15 crore.

27 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a purse of 34 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the remaining purse of 32.7 crore.

Chennai Super Kings have the remaining purse of 31.4 crore.

Punjab Kings have a remaining purse of 29.1 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have the remaining purse of 23.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals have a remaining purse of 28.95 crore.

Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of 17.75 crore.

Rajasthan Royals have the remaining purse of 14.5 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants have the remaining purse of 13.15 crore.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IPL 2024: Top 8 Records Of Shubman Gill in T20 Cricket

 Find Out More