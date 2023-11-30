IPL 2024: Spinners Likely To Be In Demand At Auction
30 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the top spin-allrounders in IPL, having taken 63 wickets in 71 matches. Besides bowling, the Bangladeshi is a handy batter too.
Adil Rashid has never been a go-to bowler in the IPL. With 300 T20 wickets to his name, Rashid can be a trump card on his given day.
Wanindu Hasaranga is a proven customer of IPL. The leg spinner was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Sri Lankan has 35 wickets in 26 games.
Dunith Wellalage made his mark in the Asia Cup 2023. Having just played 27 T20s, Wellalage is slightly inexperienced but immensely talented.
Aryan Dutt is known for his defensive bowling. At just 20 years old, Aryan proved the Netherlands’ best bowler in the ODI World Cup 2023.
The IPL 2024 player's auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.
IPL 2024 is expected to take place in March-April next year.
