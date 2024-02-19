IPL: 5 Players Dismissed For 99
19 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – Vs Delhi Capitals in 2013
Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) – Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019
Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) – Vs Rajasthan Royals in 2020
Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) – Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) – Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022
Notably, among the names mentioned in the list, Chris Gayle do not play in IPL anymore.
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs in Indian Premier League.
