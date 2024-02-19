IPL: 5 Players Dismissed For 99

19 Feb, 2024

Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – Vs Delhi Capitals in 2013

Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) – Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) – Vs Rajasthan Royals in 2020

Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) – Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) – Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022

Notably, among the names mentioned in the list, Chris Gayle do not play in IPL anymore.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs in Indian Premier League.

