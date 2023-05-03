Then-KKR pacer Ishant Sharma holds the numero uno spot. His brilliant figures of 5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala came in 2011.
Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans bowled a firey spell of 4/7 against DC in 2023. He occupies the second spot.
Ex-Gujarat Lions star Dhawal Kulkarni is third on the list with figures of 4/8 vs RCB in 2016.
Ex-Royals cricketer Ajit Chandila bowled a spell of 4/9 against Pune Warriors India in 2012. He is on fourth position.
Speed merchant Shoaib Akhtar bagged stunning figures of 4/11 vs then-Daredevils in 2008.
CSK's premier pacer Deepak Chahar sits on the sixth position with figures of 4/16 in powerplay vs KKR in 2021
Pat Cummins of KKR gave his team a dream start with his spell of 4/29 in powerplay in 2020. He is seventh on this list.
