Manish Pandey holds the record of the youngest cricketer to smash a ton in IPL as he scored it at the age of 19 years and 259 days
Pant comes second on the list as he smashed an IPL century while he was just 20 years and 218 days.
Devdutt Padikkal comes in third on the list as he scored an IPL ton at the age of 20 years and 289 days.
After smashing a Ton against MI the batter becomes fourth in the list as he is just 21 years and 123 days old.
RR's captain Sanju Samson was 22 years and 151 days old when he smashed his maiden IPL ton.
de Kock is the youngest International cricketer to smash a century in cash-rich league he scored it when he was 23 years and 122 days old.
David Warner is the second youngest foreign cricketer to score a ton in IPL. He scored it when he was 23 years and 153 days old.
