IPL Auction 2024: Uncapped Cricketers To Watch Out For
18 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Vidarbha's Shubham Dubey is one of the domestic talents on whom the franchises will have an eye. He has already impressed several talent scouts with his performances at the SMAT.
Arshin Kulkarni is a big-hitting batting wonder and a handy seamer. He gave glimpses of his T20 potential for Eagle Nashik Titans at Maharashtra Premier League including a hundred.
Musheer Khan is a left-arm-spin-bowling allrounder who bats in the middle order. With 632 runs and 32 wickets, Musheer bagged the Player of the Series award in Cooch Behar Trophy.
Sameer Rizvi hit the most sixes for Kanpur Superstars at the UP T20 League, including two hundreds and finished with 455 runs. It earned him a trial at three IPL franchises.
Kumar Kushagra is one such wicketkeeper whom most of the franchises would like to have as a back-up wicketkeeper.
A total of 333 players will go under the hammer at IPL auction 2024 with 77 slots to be filled.
The IPL auction 2024 will start at 2 PM IST in Dubai on December 19.
