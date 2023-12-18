IPL Auction 2024: Players To Watch Out For
17 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Daryl Mitchell may have played twice in IPL but has a lot to show. His recent ODI World Cup 2023 show in India speaks volumes of what the New Zealander brings to on table.
Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the world and can muscle with the bat too.
Gerald Coetzee was South Africa's best bowler in Indian conditions at ODI World Cup 2023 with 20 wickets in eight games.
Mitchell Starc played a crucial role in Australia's ODI World Cup win and is still among the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket.
Harshal Patel is one of the best death-over bowlers in India and was in tremendous form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 wickets, including three in the final.
Shardul Thakur may not have had a productive season in 2023, but his all-round and game-changing ability is expected to make him one of the most sought-after buys.
The IPL auctions 2024 will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.
