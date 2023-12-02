IPL Auction: Worst Buys By Teams In History
02 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
After a great season with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, Rajasthan Royals picked Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crore. In the 2018 edition, Unadkat took just 11 wickets in 15 matches.
Yuvraj Singh was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 16 crore in 2015. The southpaw managed to score just 248 runs at a meager average of 19.07.
Tymal Mills was bought for Rs 12 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 auction. In five matches, the pacer picked up only five wickets.
Jhye Richardson was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 14 crore in 2021. The right-arm pacer got just 3 wickets in 3 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made the mistake of picking Manish Pandey in 2017 for Rs 11 crore. The batter got 284 runs at an average of 25.81 and a strike of 115.44.
Punjab Kings paid Rs 10.75 crore to Glenn Maxwell in 2020. Maxwell made just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and managed to pick up just three wickets in 13 matches.
Ben Stokes was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crores in the IPL 2018 auction, but he failed to deliver. Stokes managed just 196 runs and eight wickets in 13 matches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WWE: Wrestlers That Can Face Roman Reigns In WrestleMania 40