SRH's Abhishek Sharma conceded five massive sixes against LSG in the IPL 2023 match.
GT bowler Yash Dayal was toyed by KKR's Rinku Singh as he hit five match-winning sixes in the IPL 2023.
RCB's Harshal Patel was smashed by CSK's top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for five sixes in the IPL 2022.
In IPL 2022, Shivam Mavi (KKR) got hammered by LSG for five gigantic sixes.
In IPL 2022 at Sharjah, then-Rahul Tewatia (RR) smashed five monstrous sixes against Sheldon Cotrell.
