SRH's Abhishek Sharma conceded five massive sixes against LSG in the IPL 2023 match.

13 May, 2023

Sunny Daud

GT bowler Yash Dayal was toyed by KKR's Rinku Singh as he hit five match-winning sixes in the IPL 2023.

RCB's Harshal Patel was smashed by CSK's top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for five sixes in the IPL 2022.

In IPL 2022, Shivam Mavi (KKR) got hammered by LSG for five gigantic sixes.

In IPL 2022 at Sharjah, then-Rahul Tewatia (RR) smashed five monstrous sixes against Sheldon Cotrell.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mother's Day Special - Cricketers With Their Moms | IN PICS

 Find Out More